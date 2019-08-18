'Like A Mother Of A Soldier': Mumbai Woman's Pups Accepted Into Dog Squad

Tiny, cute and furry - these are probably the first words to pop into mind when you see the three German Shepherd puppies. But very soon, these adorable little canines will be training to become Mumbai's "fearsome guardians". Mumbai top cop Sanjay Barve today announced that the police force has accepted the three puppies offered for service by a Mumbai resident.

Rakshita Mehta offered her three puppies for the service of Mumbai Police, and they were welcomed into the force with open arms. "'Can we keep him?!' was our first reaction when @RAKSHITAMEHTA11 offered her German Shepherd puppies for the service of the police force, & the nation!" Mumbai's Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve tweeted. "We promise to train these cute pups into fearsome guardians of the city," he added.

"Can we keep him?!" was our first reaction when @RAKSHITAMEHTA11 offered her German Shepherd puppies for the service of the police force, & the nation! We promise to train these cute pups into fearsome guardians of the city.#GratefulGiftpic.twitter.com/26wadOscCx - CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 18, 2019

Rakshita Mehta responded to the Commissioner's tweet saying that she felt like the mother of a soldier who is on the way to his posting. "May my babies serve the country well," she added in her tweet, while praising Mumbai Police. "Quick Reverts Quick Action @MumbaiPolice-Best Force In World," she wrote.

They r my heartbeats @ShauryaMehta

Thanks so muchh Mumbai Police🤗🤗🤗 @CPMumbaiPolice

I feel like mother of a soldier whos on the way to his posting

May my babies serve the country well🇮🇳

Quick Reverts Quick Action @MumbaiPolice-Best Force In World #JaiHind - RAKSHITA (@RAKSHITAMEHTA11) August 18, 2019

"Indeed a noble thought. God bless you," a user responded. "We all have full confidence and 100% on @MumbaiPolice they will take care and will train him nicely," another user tweeted.

Ms Mehta had tweeted on July 22 offering her puppies to Mumbai Police and asked how to go about it. The police force responded, guiding her to their Dog Squad.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.