Indrani Mukherjea Admitted To Hospital, Complained Of Dizziness

Prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, has been admitted to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of dizziness and headache.

Ms Mukherjea, 46, was earlier diagnosed of hypertension and cervical spondilytis. She is being assessed for neuro vascular problems. This is the second time this year she had to be admitted to the hospital.

In August Ms Mukherjea had moved a bail application in the special CBI court citing ill-health and threat to her life. The CBI had opposed the bail plea saying her release would be "prejudicial to the prosecution".

In its reply, the CBI said the applicant was the prime accused in the murder of her own daughter and had, along with other accused, made all efforts to keep the crime hidden.

Earlier in the year Ms Mukherjea was admitted to JJ Hospital for an overdose of anti-depressant drugs not prescribed to her, said the hospital authorities. She was brought in a semi-conscious state from her prison cell at the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai.

The police are yet to find out how she accessed the drugs which were not prescribed to her. "Though doctors prescribe the medicine, it is always administered by the staff," said jail authorities.