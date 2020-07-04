Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai, Several Parts Report Water-Logging, Traffic Jams

Water-logging after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Maharashtra, this evening.

Heavy rainfall was reported across Mumbai this evening leaving many low-lying areas to struggle with water-logging and traffic jams.

The weather office has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, forecasting "extremely heavy rainfall" today at many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. "On July 4, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. At some places extremely heavy rainfall is possible," an IMD official said.

Heavy rains have led to water logging at Hindmata, Dharavi Cross Road, Dadar TT, Shakkar Panchayat Wadala and Below Chembur Bridge, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. "Measures are being taken to recede water," it tweeted.

Heavy rains have led to water logging at Hindmata, Dharavi Cross Road, Dadar TT, Shakkar Panchayat Wadala and Below Chembur Bridge. Measures are being taken to recede water.



Please #Dial1916 or tweet to us for further updates. #MyBMCUpdates#BMCMonsoonUpdates#AtMumbaisServicepic.twitter.com/CE0eEqEbJ7 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 4, 2020

Pictures on social media showed vehicles making way on Mumbai roads in knee-deep waters.

High tide hit Marine Drive in Mumbai this morning as Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned people to stay away from the coast.

Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane received more than 100 mm rainfall since this morning, the IMD said. Interior Maharashtra also received fairly widespread rainfall, it said.

Yesterday, the first spell of heavy rain of this monsoon season saw maximum rainfall in South Mumbai where Colaba recorded 22 cm out of which 15 cm were recorded in the last three hours alone.

The red alert for heavy rain will not be applicable for tomorrow, officials said.

The Mumbai Police advised citizens not to venture out of their homes.

"#HeavyRainfallAlert. The @Indiametdept has forecasted "heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Fri & Sat for Mumbai. All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions. #MumbaiRains," the city police said on its official Twitter handle.