'Grandson Dumped Me': 60-Year-Old Woman Found Lying On Garbage In Mumbai

In a disturbing case, an elderly woman was found lying over piles of garbage in Mumbai. The woman, suffering from cancer, was allegedly dumped into the garbage by her grandson. The police have launched an investigation and a search for the family of the sexagenarian.

The incident came to light on Saturday, when Mumbai Police found a 60-year-old woman, Yashoda Gaikwad, in a very weak condition near a garbage dump on the road in the city's Aarey Colony.

Upon investigation, the woman informed the Police that her grandson had left her there. Though the woman was found in the morning, the police were able to secure a hospital admission for her only by evening, 5:30 pm. She was admitted to Cooper Hospital after several other hospitals denied her admittance, given her condition.

The woman is suffering from skin cancer.

The elderly woman shared two addresses - one in Malad and the other in Kandivali - of her family members. Police are investigating the case, and further details on the family are awaited. Her picture has been shared across police stations to trace relatives.

Why a grandson would do an inhumane thing like this is not clear.