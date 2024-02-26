Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Centre In Mumbai's Santacruz; 37 Rescued

Four fire engines are at the spot and a firefighting operation is underway (

A fire broke out in a two-storey commercial centre situated in Santacruz suburb of Mumbai on Monday evening and 37 people were rescued, civic officials said.

The rescue operation was carried out by Fire Brigade personnel on the second floor and the terrace of Options Commercial Centre, located near the Milan subway, via the staircase.

"Nobody is injured in the fire which broke out at around 5:15 pm," an official said, adding that the blaze was confined to electric wiring and installations on the second floor.

Four fire engines are at the spot and a firefighting operation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)