Coronavirus Effigy 'Coronasur' To Be Set On Fire For Holi In Mumbai

The locals will burn down the ''Coronasur'' effigy at Holika Dahan

On the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan, people in Mumbai have come up with new ideas of burning effigies of coronavirus and crime against women on Monday.

Holika Dahan is the most significant ritual which is conducted a day prior to Holi and this time people in Worli area have put up an effigy based on the theme of coronavirus with ''Coronasur'' written on it.

The locals will burn down the ''Coronasur'' effigy at Holika Dahan to get rid of the deadly coronavirus.

A few effigies were put up showcasing a woman warrior holding heads of the Nirbhaya convicts giving a social message on the crimes against women.

The festival of Holi that celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winters in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.

While on the main festival of Holi Milan, people celebrate the day by smearing colours on each other and exchanging sweets, the festival of Holika Dahan is celebrated in a different way by setting a holy bonfire termed as ''Holika''.