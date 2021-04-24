Mumbai Reports 5,888 Covid Cases In 24 Hours, First Drop In Six Days

Mumbai reported 5,888 new Covid cases on Saturday evening - a significant drop from the 7,221 it reported on Friday and the 7,410 on Thursday. The number of deaths linked to the virus remained roughly the same - 71 on Saturday, 72 on Friday and 75 on Thursday.

The city - once the worst-affected in the country - conducted nearly 40,000 Covid tests over a 24-hour period ending this evening. On Friday approximately 42,000 tests were conducted.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to below 15 per cent from the 18 per cent recorded last week.

The overall growth rate of Covid cases in the city for the week ending April 23 is 1.26 per cent.

The Mumbai civic body has also moved to combat shortfall in medical oxygen to hospitals - a crisis that has left those in Delhi struggling to keep thousands of people alive.

Earlier today the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mumbai said it would set up 16 production plants for 12 city hospitals that will provide 43 metric tonnes of oxygen per day.

The project - to cost around Rs 90 crore - is to be finished within a month, the civic body said.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, with nearly seven lakh active cases.

On Friday the state reported 773 Covid-linked deaths - the most in a day since the pandemic began two years ago. It also reported 66,836 new cases.

On Wednesday Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a series of restrictions - titled "Break the Chain" - to combat the deadly spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

These rules came into effect from 8 pm Thursday and will stay in place till 7 am May 1.

Mr Thackeray had already announced a night curfew and weekend lockdown to try and stem the growth of the virus in Maharashtra, but that did not seem to have had any effect.

This morning India reported nearly 3.5 lakh new Covid cases in the previous 24 hours, taking the active caseload past 25.5 lakh and the total number of cases reported to over 1.6 crore.

The devastating second Covid wave has all but crippled the country's health infrastructure, leaving hospitals overflowing, doctors crying in frustration and the relatives of patients scrambling to find life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders.