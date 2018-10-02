Clean Beach For A Month, Says High Court To 2 Accused In Criminal Case

The bench directed 2 accused to volunteer for the suburban Versova beach cleaning project.

The Bombay High Court has quashed a case of criminal intimidation against two persons and directed them to do community service for a month by helping in the cleaning of a beach in Mumbai.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre was Monday hearing an application filed by city residents Angad Singh Sethi (22) and Kunwar Singh Sethi (25), seeking to quash the FIR lodged against them by the Bandra- Kurla Complex (BKC) police on September 10, 2017.

According to the police, the duo had last year threatened a man, who runs a hotel, with a replica gun and demanding that he open his establishment and serve them.

The man later complained to the police and lodged a case them.

The accused persons' counsel Ashok Mundargi told the high court that they have amicably settled the case with the complainant. "We are willing to pay monetary compensation too," Ashok Mundargi said.

To this, the court said, "If we ask them to just pay monetary compensation, then their parents will pay the money and it will not serve any purpose. We want the accused to pay individually."

Ashok Mundargi then said the duo would do community service.

The bench then directed the two accused to volunteer for the suburban Versova beach cleaning project, which is led by advocate Afroz Shah, every weekend for one month.

"In addition to this, the applicants shall also pay a sum of Rs 20,000 each to Tata Memorial Hospital," the court directed and quashed the case against the duo.