Boy Stabs Man To Death With Screwdriver For Teasing His Mother: Mumbai Cops

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed a man in Mumbai for making abusive comments against the former's mother, a police official said.

The 43-year-old, identified as Abdul Rahim Malik, from Iraniwadi locality in Kandivali, used to tease and verbally abuse the boy's mother, he said.

On Sunday, the man again abused the woman following which she filed a complaint of molestation against him at the Kandivali police station.

Later, the boy came to know of the man's act and in fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed him on the neck and head with a screwdriver, the official said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died on Monday during treatment, he said.

Later, a case of murder was registered against the boy, who was detained and sent to a correctional home, the police said.

