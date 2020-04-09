Biker Drags Mumbai Cop For 50 Metres To Escape Checking During Lockdown

The policeman was rushed to a hospital and is now out of danger (Representational)

A 40-year-old policeman was injured when he was dragged for around 50 metres by a motorcyclist, who tried to evade checking at Wadibunder in south Mumbai on Thursday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said.

The incident took place when Khajabi Shaikh Naim, 42, dragged assistant police inspector Vijendra Dhurat, who tried to intercept his two-wheeler, the official said.

A team of policemen where screening vehicles at the entrance of Eastern Freeway, when the policeman found something suspicious about the motorcyclist and tried to stop him, he said.

He was rushed to a hospital and is presently out of danger, he said.

The motorcyclist was arrested under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.