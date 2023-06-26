8 Killed, 7 Injured In Truck Collision In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

The accident occurred when truck collided three wheeler vehicle carrying 15 people. (Representational)

At least eight persons were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck collided with a passenger vehicle in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred at Asud on the Dapoli-Harnai Road when a truck heading towards Dapoli from Harnai being driven on the wrong side of the road rammed into a three-wheeler vehicle, carrying 15 passengers on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

Five passengers were killed on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, the official said, adding that seven persons were injured.

In a tweet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief and announced voluntary funds of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each killed which will be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

