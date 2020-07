2 Injured, 5 Rescued After Part Of Old Building Collapses In Mumbai

The incident occurred around 1 pm, when it was raining heavily, Mumbai civic body said.

Two persons suffered minor injuries and five others were rescued after a portion of an old three-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Grant Road area on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The incident occurred around 1 pm, when it was raining heavily, it said.

The wall of the second and the third floor of the Adenwala building collapsed, following which two fire engines and an ambulance were rushed to the spot for the search and rescue operation, the BMC said.

Two persons injured in the mishap were taken to nearby H N Reliance Hospital in a police van, while the fire brigade rescued five other people, the BMC said.

It is a cessed building of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), where 20 families resided when the incident took place, it added.

The BMC said that all the families were rescued and being shifted to transit camps in the western suburbs.

Meanwhile, three more incidents of house or wall collapse occurred in the city, but nobody was reported injured in them, the BMC said.

The civic body said that the city also witnessed 24 incidents of tree fall and six of short circuits.

