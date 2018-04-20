18-Year-Old Dies After Epilepsy Attack Inside Public Toilet In Mumbai He suffered an attack of epilepsy when visiting a nearby public toilet around 11 am on Friday and died on the spot, senior police inspector Kalpana Gadekar of BKC police station said

Police recovered papers related to the treatment for epilepsy. (Representational) Mumbai: An 18-year-old man died after allegedly suffering an attack of epilepsy inside a public toilet at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here today, police said.



Ibrahim Sheikh, a resident of Dharavi, had come to meet his aunt Bilkis Bano, 50, who along with others from Dnyaneshwar Nagar in suburban Bandra East had launched a huger strike near the Metro-3 office against demolition of their houses.



The slums in Dnyaneshwar Nagar had been declared illegal and some of them were demolished for the Metro-3 project, said senior police inspector Kalpana Gadekar of BKC police station.



After meeting his aunt, Mr Sheikh stayed at the site of the hunger strike last night.



He suffered an attack of epilepsy when visiting a nearby public toilet around 11 AM today and died on the spot, Gadekar said.



The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report is received, she added.



Police recovered some papers related to the treatment for epilepsy which he was taking, the officer said, adding that an accidental death report was registered at the BKC police station.



