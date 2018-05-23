Students Of A Meerut School Allege Warden Dressed As 'Ghost' Molested Them Students of a school in Meerut complained against the warden saying she dressed up as a 'ghost' and molested them at night

Students of a school in Meerut allege warden dressed as a 'ghost' molested them Meerut: Teenage students of a residential school in Meerut, on Tuesday, accused their hostel warden of dressing up as a 'ghost' and molesting them at night.



The girls of Kasturba Gandhi School alleged that their hostel warden, Poonam Bharti often went around from room to room mysteriously and touched them inappropriately. The students - mostly from classes 5, 6, and 7 - even claimed that Ms Bharti pulled their clothes and mattresses. She even had a male accomplice who would often follow them when they went to the toilet, the students said.



The students allege they sometimes saw the man scale the boundary walls and enter the premises at night. This went on for a while before they mustered courage and wrote a complaint to the District Magistrate against the warden.



Ms Bharti, the accused warden, denied the charges claiming it was a conspiracy by few staff members of the school. "Ever since the electronic attendance registering system kicked in few months ago, few staff members have been conspiring against me," the warden told news agency ANI. She has demanded an investigation into the matter.



Satendra Kumar, the district education official said the school coordinator and block education officer are investigating the students' allegations.



The school authorities, reportedly after initial inquiry, found that Ms Bharti and another man who works as a peon at fault. Sources say both have been suspended. The school authorities told news agencies that they have stepped up night vigil in the premises and asked for the installation of CCTV cameras.



(With inputs from ANI)



