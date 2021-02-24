Rs 27 Lakh Fine Imposed On Punjab Industrialist For Power Theft

A case was also registered against the industrialist. (Representational)

A garment manufacturing unit owner, accused of stealing power, was slapped with a fine of Rs 27 lakh by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), said officials on Wednesday.

An enforcement team detected the theft in Mahavir Jain Colony of Focal Point in Ludhiana, they said.

The consumer had allegedly connected heavy load of 45 kilowatt through a 20-metre power cable directly from the distribution transformer, they said.

A case was also registered against him under the relevant section of the Electricity Act, 2003.