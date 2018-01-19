4-Year-Old Girl Raped In Ludhiana, Two Minors Detained The girl was admitted in a local hospital where her condition was stated to be serious, Salem Tabri Police Station SHO AS Brar said.

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped today by two minor boys in Ludhiana, following which they were apprehended, the police said.



They said the two accused, aged 13 and 12 years, are students of classes 7th and 5th.



The girl was admitted in a local hospital where her condition was stated to be serious, Salem Tabri Police Station SHO AS Brar said.



The alleged incident took place in a colony in Ludhiana, he said, adding that the accused have been nabbed and were being dealt with as per law.



As per an FIR lodged in connection with the case, the girl's mother was not at home when the incident took place.



The accused live on the upper storey of the same house as the girl, the SHO said, adding that the victim and accused are from poor families.



