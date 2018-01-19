4-Year-Old Girl Raped In Ludhiana, Two Minors Detained

They said the two accused, aged 13 and 12 years, are students of classes 7th and 5th.
The girl was admitted in a local hospital where her condition was stated to be serious, Salem Tabri Police Station SHO AS Brar said.
The alleged incident took place in a colony in Ludhiana, he said, adding that the accused have been nabbed and were being dealt with as per law.
The accused live on the upper storey of the same house as the girl, the SHO said, adding that the victim and accused are from poor families.