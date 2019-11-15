Decomposed Body Of Lucknow Girl, Missing For A Week, Found Near Her Home

The police has ruled out sexual assault in the case. (Representational image)

A highly decomposed body of a 10-year-old girl was found on the outskirts of Lucknow. The body of the girl, who had been missing since November 8, was found on Thursday evening in the Gosainganj area, about 200 metres from her house and the left leg, probably eaten by a wild animal, was missing.

According to police, the locals saw the body and informed them but were not able to identify it.

The victim's family had filed a missing complaint and the police called her brother who identified the body from the red frock she was wearing.

The girl's father owns a meat shop and her three elder brothers are daily wagers.

The police has sent the body for post-mortem and the report has ruled out sexual assault. She was strangulated to death.

SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said: "The post-mortem examination report states that the girl died about a week ago due to strangulation. Evidence of sexual assault was not found in the report."

The victim's brother said: "We do not have enmity with anyone in the village who could have possibly done this to take revenge. I had found an old knife near the body and informed police about it."

