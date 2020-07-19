School Closed Due To Pandemic, Lucknow Boys Make Classrooms At Home

Schools and colleges have been shut across the country since March.

At home for months as their school has been shut because of the coronavirus pandemic, two Lucknow brothers have created classroom experience in their house with help from their parents.

Ashazz and Labeeb of La Martiniere College, Lucknow, have invented the concept of "HouSchool" (House+School). They have converted two rooms of their house as class rooms - Class 2C and Prep-E.

Their temporary school opened at July 8.

Every morning, they wake up like in normal school days, get dressed and attend their classes as per schedule. They do all their routine assignments and take their lunch boxes and water bottles to the make-shift school. Recess, breaks take place as per the time-table.

The school management sends them assignments regularly through WhatsApp, which they complete and submit on time.

Their parents are proud of their children's innovation. However, they pray "HouSchool" doesn't stay for long and life returns to normal for their children.

Schools and colleges have been shut across the country since March, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete shutdown to arrest the growth of the virus. The centre since then has announced several relaxations but has not allowed the opening of educational institutions.