4 Kg Gold Worth Rs 2.55 Crore Seized At Lucknow Airport, 2 Arrested

The official recovered around four kilograms of gold

Customs officials at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSI) recovered around four kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.55 crore from two passengers who landed at the airport on Sunday morning.

A senior Customs official informed that two separate cases have been booked by officers of CCSI Airport Lucknow within the Lucknow Customs (P) Commissionerate in the morning hours.

In the first case, gold weighing 3.497 Kg was concealed in a coffee machine which was intercepted on suspicion during scanning, later the product was found to be abnormally heavy and seen as broken and then two gold cylindrical bars were found inside after cutting the properly welded part by tools. Gold as above was coming from Dubai via IX 194 flight.

In a separate case, 554 grams of gold was recovered from the rectum of the passenger based on inputs and suspicion found during a routine search. The passenger was coming from Sharjah via Flight no 6E1424.

Further investigation is under process.

"Two separate cases have been booked at CCSI Airport Lucknow today morning at 5 am, total weighing 4.05 Kg worth Rs 2.55 Cr," said the official.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)