This Indian Family "Sold Nearly Everything" To Cruise The World On Their Solar-Powered Sailboat

What if home was not just a place on the map, but the entire world? An Indian family of three is proving that a life of adventure is possible, and their incredible journey has wowed online users. Meet Gaurav Gautam, a retired Navy officer, his wife, Vaidehi Chitnavis, a former media professional, and their daughter, Kaeya. Together, they decided to leave behind the conventional lifestyle and embrace the open seas. They now live full-time on their Tayana Vancouver 42-foot solar-powered sailboat, Reeva.

Through their Instagram page, the family shares glimpses of their nomadic life, offering insights into the beauty and challenges of sailing the world. In a pinned post, Gaurav and Vaidehi introduced themselves and reflected on their journey. Gaurav, having spent years in the Indian Navy, always felt a deep connection with the sea. Vaidehi, on the other hand, had long dreamed of a simpler, more meaningful way of living.

The caption read, “In 2022 we quit our well paying jobs, decided to homeschool our 12 year old and move to an alternate life at sea. We sold nearly everything we owned and brought down our luggage from 6000 kgs to 120kgs. There was no point in holding on to things we couldn't keep on the boat.”

Although Gaurav and Vaidehi's plan was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they made the bold decision to step into the unknown in 2022. Since then, they have been homeschooling Kaeya, introducing her to valuable life lessons such as the power of the wind, marine life and more.

The family also shared the challenges they faced. The note revealed, “Things have never been easy, we had to pave our own path, as there was no precedence of a liveaboard family from our part of the world. But nevertheless it has been an amazing 20 months. We have been documenting our sailing adventures on YouTube with the hope of inspiring more Indians to take a leap of faith and live a life at sea.”

In another post, the couple shared their initial apprehensions and doubts about embarking on this journey. “When we made the decision to leave our landlubber life behind and embrace an entirely different lifestyle, we were stepping into the unknown. The dream of living on a sailboat sounded exhilarating, but we didn't fully know where this path would lead us,” they wrote.

They continued, “Now, as we sail into 2025, we carry with us two incredible years of living this unconventional life. Two years of learning, growing, and adapting. Two years of experiencing breathtaking sunsets, navigating stormy seas, and cherishing moments of calm under the stars,” adding, “It hasn't always been smooth sailing; there have been challenges, doubts, and tough days. But with every wave we've conquered, every skill we've learned, and every bond we've strengthened, we've become more resilient, more connected, and more alive than ever before.”

According to the family, their “journey has been about more than just travel and discovering who they really are.”

