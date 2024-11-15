You've Never Seen A Slit Dress Quite Like Pedro Pascal's Sister Lux Pascal's Risque Black Cutout Gown

Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal's sister Lux's enviable wardrobe collections are oh-so-stunning. A glimpse of her impeccable sense of style was recently seen at the premiere of Gladiator II in London. Lux showed up at the event in a black turtleneck collared gown. The figure-hugging number crafted with a velvety fabric was picked out from the shelves of designer Stephane Rolland. Full sleeves extended in length creating a unique glove-like impression. The long and flowy train of the ensemble swept the red carpet adding an extra dose of pizzaz. But serving oomph was the dramatic side slit stretching from the torso to the thigh. An emerald green belt, adorned with a diamond-encrusted buckle added a pop of colour to the monochrome silhouette. Lux's sparkly earrings shined through her open hairdo.

Lux Pascal is made for dresses and dresses only. Previously, for another film screening, she resorted to the pretty pastel shade. Lux slipped into a lavender dress that came with barely-there noodle straps. Ruffled elements in the front and subtly ruched details running throughout the outfit offered panache. Frilled details at the hem coupled with a bold thigh-high slit enhanced Lux's sartorial appeal.

On another page of her style lookbook, Lux Pascal played muse to fashion label Magda Butrym. She rocked like a babe in a classic black dress featuring a sweetheart neckline. A twisted-knotted strip of cloth went across one of her shoulders with a giant rose motif attached at the other end. Mini slits on the torso contributed to the look.