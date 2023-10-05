Video Shows Speeding Bus Crashing Into SUV After Jumping Red Light In Kolkata

The bus driver was injure din the accident.

Video of a horrific crash has emerged from Kolkata where a private bus rammed into an SUV coming from another side of the road. According to local outlets, the accident took place on Monday (October 2) at College Junction, one of the busiest hubs in Salt Lake Sector 5. The Telegraph said the speeding bus jumped a red light and overturned after hitting the car. The incident was caught on CCTV installed at the traffic junction and the clip has gone viral on social media.

3rd Oct, 2023. Kolkata Sector 5 bus accident pic.twitter.com/nbNQuAL0jC — Saddam Hossain (@bestheart0027) October 4, 2023

Two motorcyclists, who were standing on the other side of the road, had a narrow escape as the bus and the SUV both raced towards them.

In the CCTV video, several people are seen rushing towards the bus and the SUV to rescue the passengers.

The Telegraph report said the two-wheeler riders were wearing helmets and did not suffer any serious injuries. The occupants of the car were also not hurt because the airbags were deployed, the outlet further said.

The driver of the bus, along with 10 other passengers, were injured in the accident. There were 30 passengers in the bus.

Traffic at the intersection was affected for at least 40 minutes as the police removed the bus with the help of cranes.

