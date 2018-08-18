Two Women Mowed Down By Local Train In Bengal

The bodies have been removed from the railway track and the train service has resumed

Two women were killed on Saturday after they were knocked down by a speeding local train near Belgharia railway station under the Eastern Railway's Sealdah division, a Government Railway Police officer said.

According to police, the two were hit by Krishnanagar City local while walking down the railway track just outside the station in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday afternoon.

"Two women have been run over by the galloping Krishnagar City local outside the Belgharia station around 4.30 pm on Saturday.

Eye-witnesses said the two descended from the platform number one and were walking down the railway track when the train hit them from behind," an office from Dumdum GRPS said.

Police said the two have not been identified yet.

"The bodies have been removed from the railway track and the train service has resumed," the officer added.