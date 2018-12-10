Thieves Use Stick Through Temple Ventilator To Take Jewellery Worth Lakhs

The robbery took place at the Panchanan temple in Kolkata's Kidderpore

Jewellery worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from a temple in Kidderpore area of the city, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light when locals discovered that the jewellery on deities inside the Panchanan temple were missing, a senior officer of Watgange Police Station said.

"Going by the circumstantial evidences, it seems that the miscreants took the jewellery using a stick-like object through the ventilator of the temple," he said.

The burglars also tried to get inside the temple by removing a concrete portion, the officer said, adding, a forensics team has collected samples from the site.

"There are at least nine CCTV cameras in the temple. We are collecting the footages to find out more," he added.

