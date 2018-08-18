Tenant's 2-Year-Old Suffers Burn Injury In Altercation With Landlord, Dies

Two persons had been arrested in connection with the incident, says police. (Representational)

A two-year old girl, who had suffered extensive burn injuries after being allegedly pushed into a pot of boiling rice four days ago during an altercation died today at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

A spokesman of the hospital said the girl had suffered over 75 per cent burns and was in a critical condition.

The girl was allegedly pushed into the pot of boiling rice pot during an altercation between the families of a landlord and their tenant on August 14, an officer of Ultadanga police station had said.

Advertisement

The child belonged to the family of the tenant, the officer had said.

Two persons had been arrested in connection with the incident after the child's family lodged a police complaint.