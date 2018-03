Surjya Kanta Mishra Re-Elected As CPM's West Bengal Secretary

Surjya Kanta Mishra was on Thursday re-elected Secretary of the CPM's West Bengal state committee, while ailing former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was named special invitee to the body at the end of the four-day state conference of the party.Mr Mishra, who took over as state secretary on March 13, 2015, announced a 80-member state committee, that included 12 women.Apart from Mr Mishra, 77-year-old politburo member and former state secretary Biman Bose, Md Salim, Gautam Deb, Dipak Dasgupta, Rabin Deb were among those figuring in the panel where the average age of members has been reduced by three years.Mr Bhattacharjee, indisposed for a long time, had been repeatedly asking the party leadership to remove him from the state committee.But considering his experience and stature, the state conference decided to keep him as a special invitee to the panel. Besides, seven other senior leaders, some of them ailing -- Shyamal Chakraborty, Madan Ghosh, Dipak Sarkar, Basudeb Acharia, Kanti Ganguly, Asim Dasgupta and Nirupam Sen -- have been made special invitees.Two days back, Mr Mishra had told the media that greater stress was being given to induct young comrades in all committees.