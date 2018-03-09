Surjya Kanta Mishra Re-Elected As CPM's West Bengal Secretary

Mr Mishra, who took over as state secretary on March 13, 2015, announced a 80-member state committee, that included 12 women.
Apart from Mr Mishra, 77-year-old politburo member and former state secretary Biman Bose, Md Salim, Gautam Deb, Dipak Dasgupta, Rabin Deb were among those figuring in the panel where the average age of members has been reduced by three years.
Mr Bhattacharjee, indisposed for a long time, had been repeatedly asking the party leadership to remove him from the state committee.
But considering his experience and stature, the state conference decided to keep him as a special invitee to the panel.
Comments
Two days back, Mr Mishra had told the media that greater stress was being given to induct young comrades in all committees.