Over 450 Jadavpur University Teachers Cease Work Over Revised Pay

Classes in Jadavpur University were not held for the second consecutive day today following a cease work by the teachers demanding the total implementation of the latest revised pay scale recommended by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The teachers were also demanding the cancellation of the draft National Educational Policy, 2019.

"The cease work called by the Jadavpur University Students' Union, the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (Jadavpur Chapter) and West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association (Jadavpur) was comprehensive", said Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Roy.

"No classes were held in any of the four faculties," Mr Roy told news agency IANS.

Over 450 teachers have participated in the sit-in demonstration since Tuesday.

The protesting teachers have also demanded implementation of the provisions of having elected representatives in the various university bodies and revision of the statute.

The JUTA and other college and university teachers' associations had written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 6 requesting for the effective implementation of the new UGC pay scales from January 1, 2016 instead of January 1, 2020 as announced by her earlier this month.

"But with great dismay, we noticed that none of the organizations got any response from the government. This proves that the university and college teachers of this state are not considered worthy of respect and can be easily neglected," Mr Roy said.

