Number Of Dead In Kolkata's Nagerbazar Blast Rises To Two

The blast had taken place near Halder's fruit shop. (File)

A fruit seller injured in a bomb blast in West Bengal's Dum Dum area died at a government hospital in Kolkata today, the police said.

"The injured Ajit Halder, 38, who had a fruit stall in Dum Dum's Nagerbazar, succumbed to his injuries at SSKM Hospital on Sunday," the police said.

With this, the number of dead has risen to two.

An eight-year-old boy was killed and nine others, including Halder, injured in a socket bomb blast in front of a multi-storeyed building in Nagerbazar area on October 2.

The blast that had taken place near Halder's fruit shop severely damaged at least two shops and shattered the window panes of an adjacent multi-storeyed building.

The state's Criminal Investigation Department is probing the blast.