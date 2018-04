In peak hours on Monday, traffic on Howrah Bridge went for a toss after a man was spotted scaling the century-old structure. The area, which sees heavy traffic movement in the afternoon, almost came to a stand still as police and fire brigade officials struggled to bring the man down.A Kolkata police official said that patrolling cops spotted a middle-aged man scaling the bridge at around 3:30 pm. He was brought down with the help of a ladder by personnel of the fire brigade and a team from Golabari police station of Howrah Police Commissionerate, the official said. The man, reported to be a vagrant, was admitted to a Howrah hospital by the police.This was not the first such incident. Several people have earlier climbed the bridge and officials had hard time bringing them down.

(With inputs from PTI)