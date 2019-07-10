Key Kolkata Flyover Closed For 3 Days After Crack Seen On Pillar

Built in 2010, a pier of the Ultadanga flyover in Kolkata had collapsed in March 2013.

Kolkata Police on Tuesday closed traffic movement on one of the key flyovers in the city after cracks were seen on one of its pillars.

The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) officials, as part of their routine examination on Tuesday, reported a crack in one of the piers of the Ultadanga flyover. The officials reported the incident to the police after which traffic on the flyover has been suspended for three days.

With the shutdown of the arterial flyover, commuters could face traffic jams in various parts of the city for the next three days.

A traffic advisory has been issued by the city police, who also posted details on its Twitter handle.

Traffic advisory in connection with closure of Ultadanga New Flyover. pic.twitter.com/tp1QJTpsME - DCP Traffic Kolkata (@KPTrafficDept) July 9, 2019

The advisory notifies alternative routes that commuters can take

"There is no need to panic. The flyover should serve for 30 years, but we need to probe why repeated cracks," Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

Built in 2010, a pier of the flyover had collapsed in March 2013.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.