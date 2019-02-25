Kolkata Bus Commuters Can Now Buy Tickets Through An App

'Chalo', a public transport mobile application, is providing the mobile ticketing solution.

Commuters in Kolkata can now buy tickets for the state-run Calcutta State Transport Corporation (CSTC) buses on their mobile phone, the West Bengal Transport Corporation said on Monday.

The air-conditioned buses of CSTCA will have the facility with immediate effect. The facility would be extended to all government buses in a few weeks' time, a release issued by the WBTC said.

"With this launch, WBTC becomes the only transport corporation in the country to have mobile ticketing deployed in its fleet," it said.

Using the app, commuters can buy their bus tickets using their mobile phone at their convenience, eliminating the need to wait for the conductor and pay in cash.

Payment can be done through M-wallet, UPI, net banking or credit or debit cards.

The ticket can be purchased by entering the start location and end destination. After that, one simply needs to activate it before boarding and show it to the conductor.

Also, the passengers can avail a 10 per cent discount on their ticket fare every time they buy a mobile ticket.

The Chalo app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.