6 More Arrested In Jadavpur University Student's Death

Six more current and former students have been arrested in the death of a fresher due to alleged ragging at Kolkata's Jadavpur University.

This takes the total number of arrests to nine in the case that has triggered public anger across the state.

Three of the six students arrested yesterday are former students while the remaining three currently study there. They had allegedly instructed other students over what statements they should give to the police, said sources.

They had left the campus after the incident but were present at the time of the incident, the sources added.

The victim, a first-year student of Bengali honours, had fallen from the balcony of his hostel last week and died during treatment.

A case of murder and conspiracy has been registered by the police after several allegations of ragging emerged. A sexual harassment angle is also under probe, sources had said.

Sourabh Chowdhury, an ex-student, Deepshekhar Dutta, a second-year economics student, and Manotosh Ghosh, a second-year sociology student, were arrested earlier over their alleged role in the student's death.

The incident has triggered a political war of words with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blaming the Left-backed student bodies over the incident. The BJP is set to hold a protest over the incident.