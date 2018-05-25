3 Held For Alleged Gang-Rape In West Bengal The three accused, all in their early 20s, allegedly raped her when she went out of the station premises to answer nature's call, the officer said.

Three people were arrested for allegedly raping a woman near a deserted suburban railway station in the city's Park Circus area, police said yesterday.



According to the victim's complaint at the Sealdah GRP, the three accused persons forced themselves on her when she was relieving herself near the Park Circus railway station in Sealdah South Section around midnight last night, a senior officer said.



"The woman, a resident of Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, alleged that three persons started following her when she was waiting at the Park Circus station to catch a train back home. She was returning home after visiting a relative admitted at the National Medical College and Hospital," the officer said.



The three accused, all in their early 20s, allegedly raped her when she went out of the station premises to answer nature's call, the officer said.



Hearing her cries for help, locals rushed to the place and rescued her. Later, she lodged a complaint with the Sealdah GRP, he said.



"We are probing into the woman's complaint. It seems there are some discrepancies in her version. Medical tests are being conducted," the officer said.



