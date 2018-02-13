2 Students Mowed Down By Train While Clicking Pictures On Rail Tracks The police said the three were students of Bhairab Ganguly College in Belgharia. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Share EMAIL PRINT The students were recording on their mobile phones when the train hit them from behind (representational) Kolkata: Two college students died and another was critically injured after they were hit by a local train while clicking pictures on the rail track in Kolkata on Monday afternoon, the Railway Police said.



"Two boys have died after getting hit by a moving local train between Dumdum and Belgharia railway station in north 24 Parganas district at around 1 p.m. on Monday. Another boy from that group got injured in the incident," an officer from Dumdum GRP said.



"It was found that they were busy clicking group pictures on their cell phone standing on the railway track when the train arrived. The injured student has been hospitalised," he said.



The police said the three were students of Bhairab Ganguly College in Belgharia. "The bodies have been taken for autopsy. It is not sure how none of them noticed the train is coming," the officer added.



An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.



