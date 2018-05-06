13 Arrested In Kolkata For Running Illegal Call Centres Police said three persons were held from a call centre in Kasba and another four persons were arrested from a Tiljala-based call centre.

All the 13 accused have been remanded in police custody till May 13 (File) Kolkata: Police arrested 13 persons for allegedly running illegal call centres in the city, an officer said today.



During a joint raid conducted by Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) and Cyber PS officers of Kolkata Police today morning, 13 persons were arrested from eight different places where alleged illegal call centres were operating, he said.



Four persons were arrested from a call centre on Topsia Road while two others were nabbed from Tangra area, he said.



Three were picked up from a call centre in Kasba and another four persons were arrested from a Tiljala-based call centre, he added.



"In all, 13 persons have been arrested for running these illegal call centres. We have seized 25 laptops and desktops and 17 mobile phones. Four cases under specific sections have been started in connection with this matter," he said.



All the 13 accused have been remanded in police custody till May 13.



