Witness' Death 'Planned Murder', Says Brother Of Kerala Nun Who Was Raped

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara was found dead in Punjab's Jalandhar.

Brother of Kerala nun, who had accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape, on Monday alleged that the sudden death of eyewitness Father Kuriakose Kattuthara is a "pre-planned murder".

Speaking to ANI, the nun's brother demanded a thorough investigation into the death of Father Kattuthara.

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara was found dead in Punjab's Jalandhar on Monday. The exact cause of death is yet to be found.

"I am shocked to hear the sudden death of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara as he was one of the witnesses and was, in fact, the first witness in the case," the nun's brother said.

"I think it is a pre-planned murder. Father Kuriakose Kattuthara had said that his life was under threat. A thorough investigation should be conducted into his death without any political interference. All witnesses should be given police protection," he added.

The nun's brother further underlined that Father Kuriakose Kattuthara was living in fear since Franco Mulakkal was released on bail.

"Earlier he was absolutely well but was in fear since Franco Mulakkal came out on bail. He was in immense tension after knowing that Franco Mulakkal got bail from the court. After the mysterious death of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, the court should cancel Franco Mulakkal's bail," he said.

Bishop Mulakkal was released from Kottayam jail on October 16, a day after being granted conditional bail.

He is facing allegations of repeatedly raping a nun of his own congregation, a charge that he denies.