'Wasn't Right To Call Nun Prostitute,' Says Kerala MLA, Won't Apologise

The National Commission for Women hit out at PC George for below-the-belt comments.

A controversial legislator in Kerala has said that he should not have made derogatory remarks about the nun who has accused a senior Roman Catholic priest of raping her.

Independent legislator PC George had abused the nun last week, called her a "prostitute". "Is there any doubt that the nun is a prostitute? 12 times it was pleasure, 13th time it became a rape? Where was she when it happened 12 times? Whom is she telling this to? Why did she not complain on the first time it happened? Let the three sisters be examined. Let us see if they are holy," said the lawmaker from Poonjar, while speaking on the charges against Bishop Mulakkal.

"I shouldn't have called any woman a prostitute. That wasn't the right thing to do," PC George told NDTV on phone. However, the lawmaker said he will not apologise to anyone for his comments.

Many outraged social media users started the #VaayaMoodalCampaign ("mouth shut" campaign) and couriered duct-tapes to silence the politician.

The nun, in her late 40s, has alleged that she was sexually abused by the bishop 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

Protests intensified over the delay in action against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal. A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday to decide if the bishop should be arrested. Franco Mulakkal is likely to be summoned by the police.

"The government is with the victim. They needn't be concerned. We'll take a right decision at the right time. Police will book the culprits with the support of evidence. Investigation is on the right path. No one should try to outrage modesty of a woman," Kerala minister EP Jayarajan said, news agency ANI reported.