Video: House Collapses Into River In Kerala Amid Heavy Rain

A house was swept away in Kerala's Kottayam district as heavy rain caused a flood-like situation and triggered landslides, resulting in at least 21 deaths across the state.

Visuals showed the house being swept away as passers-by looked on. In the dramatic visuals, the two-storey house standing on the edge of a river is seen tilting slowly, before the structure suddenly crashes into the muddy waters.

The house was empty when the incident happened. Some people are seen standing on a road near the house and stepping back towards safety as the structure collapsed.

Kerala saw continuous rains through the night, but the intensity had reduced as of morning in most parts of the state. Two districts - Kottayam and Idukki - have reported landslides. In Kottayam, 12 people are reported missing.

Besides the National Disaster Response Force, the Army, Navy and Air Force have also stepped in to aid the rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the rain situation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, and said authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected.