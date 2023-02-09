Telangana Civic Officer Arrested For Abetting Wife's Suicide: Cops

The woman was found hanging in their house on February 7, the police said.

A Municipal Commissioner in Telangana was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, police said on Thursday.

The woman was found hanging in their house on February 7, the police said.

Her mother lodged a complaint stating that her daughter was harassed for dowry by her husband and his family, they said.

Following the complaint, a case under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Dowry Prohibition Act against the Municipal Commissioner and five of his family was registered, a police official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)