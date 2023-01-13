Kerala Teacher Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor Students: Cops

The police are recording statements from more students. (Representational)

A teacher of a higher secondary school in Kerala's Kannur was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting students, said police.

After 20 students accused the 52-year-old teacher of allegedly sexually assaulting them, the school informed Childline and the police.

Police have registered five cases on the basis of statements from five students of classes 6th and 7th.

The police are recording statements from more students.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)