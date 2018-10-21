Sabarimala Temple Live Updates: Women From Kerala May Attempt Trek To Temple Today

Devotees wait in queues inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district.

Four days after the doors of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala opened after the Supreme Court stepped in to overturn a nearly three-decade-old ruling formalising a ban on women of menstruating age, another women arrived at Pamba, attempting to enter the temple yesterday. However, Manju, general secretary of the Kerala Dalit Mahila Federation was told that no police protection will be provided until background check is done to verify if she was an activist. The decision is likely to be announced today. Police sources said the woman has a few cases against her and alleged links to a radical organisation.

Manju's plan for the trek was also thwarted after heavy rains in the area. If she given the security she will succeed in entering the temple to script history. No woman in this age group between 10 and 50 years have made it to the temple.



