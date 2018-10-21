Sabarimala Temple Live Updates: Women From Kerala May Attempt Trek To Temple Today

Sabarimala Temple: Today is the fourth day since the temple was opened after the Supreme Court last month overturned a centuries-old ban on women between 10 and 50 years entering Sabarimala

Kerala | | Updated: October 21, 2018 09:46 IST
Devotees wait in queues inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district.

New Delhi: 

Four days after the doors of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala opened after the Supreme Court stepped in to overturn a nearly three-decade-old ruling formalising a ban on women of menstruating age, another women arrived at Pamba, attempting to enter the temple yesterday. However, Manju, general secretary of the Kerala Dalit Mahila Federation was told that no police protection will be provided until background check is done to verify if she was an activist. The decision is likely to be announced today. Police sources said the woman has a few cases against her and alleged links to a radical organisation.

Manju's plan for the trek was also thwarted after heavy rains in the area. If she given the security she will succeed in entering the temple to script history.  No woman in this age group between 10 and 50 years have made it to the temple.
 

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of the Sabarimala temple opening


Oct 21, 2018
09:33 (IST)
Yesterday, another woman arrived at Pamba attempting to enter the temple. SP Manju, general secretary of the Kerala Dalit Mahila Federation had aborted her plans for the trek after heavy rain in the area.

Oct 21, 2018
09:29 (IST)
Four days after the hill-shrine Sabarimala opened its doors to the public, few women who have attempted to enter the premises have met tough resistance and had to return back. The shrine closes at 10 pm tomorrow.
