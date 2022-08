20 Quarantined In Kerala After Death Of Man With Monkeypox-Like Symptoms

India has reported five cases of monkeypox so far.

Twenty people were quarantined in Kerala's Thrissur, following the death of one person with Monkeypox-like symptoms in the state, officials said on Monday.

The officials also confirmed that the victim had come in contact with "only 10 people" including family members and friends.

"The situation is well under control, there's no panic here as of now. The person had direct contact with only 10 people including family members and a few friends. 20 people quarantined so far," said Renjini, Member, Education and Health standing committee.

The panchayat members of Punnayur village in Thrissur also held a meeting to discuss the situation in the aftermath of the death and the subsequent measures to be taken.

State Health Minister Veena George initiated a high-level inquiry into the death of the youth presenting with monkeypox-like symptoms. The youth hailed from Chavakkad Kuranjiyur in Thrissur district and tested positive in a foreign country.

"The result of the test conducted in the foreign country was positive. He sought treatment in Thrissur due to severe fatigue and encephalitis and Monkeypox is not a fatal disease," said Ms George.

She said that delay in seeking treatment will be investigated.

The health department called a meeting in Punnayur regarding the death of a young man due to alleged Monkeypox.

Meanwhile, a contact list and route map of the youth has been prepared. Contact persons have been advised to undergo isolation.

Notably, India has reported five cases of monkeypox so far, of which three cases are from Kerala, one is from Delhi and one from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur.

Following this, the central government is on an alert even as the count of infections in some other countries has risen.

NITI Aayog's member (Health) Dr V K Paul said that there is absolutely no need for any panic as the government has taken significant measures to keep the disease in check.

In an Interview with ANI, Dr Paul sought to assert that there was no need for any undue panic but added that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant."There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries.

"The monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups," said Dr Tedros, Director General, WHO on Thursday.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. The disease is endemic in regions like West and Central Africa but lately, cases have been reported from non-endemic countries too, according to the WHO.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)