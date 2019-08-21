Film Star Manju Warrier, Crew To Stay 'At Own Risk' In Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh

Manju Warrier and the crew were in Himachal Pradesh shooting for a documentary.

Malayalam superstar Manju Warrier and her 35-member film crew have decided to stay back in flood-hit remote village of Himachal Pradesh to complete the shooting for their next documentary.

When the Mandi district administration approached the film crew stranded in Chhatru, the members refused to leave and gave in writing that they are staying back "at their own risk".



"We have packed up our luggage keeping in view the weather here. We will leave for Manali as soon as a road in Gramphu area is repaired. If we face any difficulty, the administration will not be responsible for it," Ganga Ram, a member of the film crew, wrote in a note to the police.

"The administration has been asking us to leave Chhatru for the last four days. We will be fully responsible if any untoward incident happens during our stay," the written statement said.

Junior foreign minister V Muraleedharan, who was yesterday contacted by Manju Warrier's brother to help in the film star's rescue, tweeted about the crew's decision to stay back.

"Mandi district administration has informed that road connectivity to Chatru village has been established. The film crew has decided not to reach Kokhsar base immediately. They will continue to stay in Chatru till the shoot is completed," the minister wrote in a tweet.

Ms Warrier and her film crew, including filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, got stranded in Himachal Pradesh on Monday after flash floods and landslides blocked the roads in many parts of the state. Three days of heavy rain led to snapping of several key road links.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Ramesh had on Tuesday said that Manju Warrier along with her team was being rescued from the place where they were stranded.

As many as 63 people lost their lives in the hill state due to heavy rains and flooding in the monsoon season.

The weather department has predicted heavy rain in isolated places for the next few days.

(With Inputs From ANI)

