Man Arrested At Kerala's Kannur Airport With Hashish Hidden In Slippers

A Doha-bound passengers was arrested from the international airport in Kerala's Kannur on Friday for allegedly carrying hashish, estimated to be worth Rs 7 lakh.

Officials said they found 210 grams of hashish in Ajas Valiyaballath's pelvic area when he was being frisked. Upon intensive screening, they found a total of 690 grams of hashish concealed in the sole of his slippers.

Ajas Valiyaballath, a resident of Thayetheru, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force personnel. He along with the seized drugs have been handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau for further legal action.

