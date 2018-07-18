Kerala Lawmaker, Made To Wait At Toll Plaza, Loses Cool. Watch

The Kerala MLA said he was in a rush to catch a train, but he was getting delayed at the toll plaza.

An independent lawmaker from Kerala lost his cool at a toll plaza in Thrissur and broke the automatic barricade last night, police said. The CCTV footage showed PC George getting out of his luxury car and going for the barricade.

His driver and aides join him in breaking the stop barrier. In the footage, they are also seen arguing with toll employees. When the path is clear, they drive away.

The toll employees say that Mr George got angry when his vehicle was stopped and asked to pay the toll charge. And when there was some delay in allowing their vehicle to pass, he rushed to the barrier and broke it, they told the police.

"I was rushing to catch a train. The man at the toll plaza counter saw the MLA sticker on my car. He knows MLAs don't have to pay toll, but he still stopped us. We were okay to pay. We waited but he didn't even look at us. People behind us began to honk. We waited for some more time and then I had no option but to do what I did. I have a right to passage," the Poonjar lawmaker told NDTV.

After the incident, toll officials called the police and filed a complaint.

This isn't the first time when Mr George, a seven-time lawmaker, assaulted someone. He had allegedly slapped a canteen boy at his hostel for delay in delivery of food last year.

The founder leader of Kerala Janapaksham Party also allegedly waved his pistol at estate workers for shouting slogans against him in connection with a land dispute in June last year.