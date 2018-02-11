Kerala's Working Population To Diminish: State Economic Review The proportion of population in the old age group -- 60 years and above -- is showing an increasing trend from 6 per cent in 1961 to 13 per cent in 2011, according to the state Economic Review 2017.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala, known for its high life expectancy and healthcare facilities, is moving towards a demographic transition with remarkable increase in ageing population and decrease in working age group.



The proportion of population in the old age group -- 60 years and above -- is showing an increasing trend from 6 per cent in 1961 to 13 per cent in 2011, according to the state Economic Review 2017.



The increasing life expectancy and availability of healthcare facilities have resulted in the rise in the proportion of people, belonging to the old age category, the review, tabled in the state Assembly recently, said.



Though the population of working age group belonging to 15-59 years is increasing, the pace of growth is low, the report observed.



"If the trend continues like this, in the near future, the addition to the working age group will decrease as the feeder category (0-14 years) is diminishing," the review said.



"Moreover, proportion of the old age dependent group (60 years and above) will increase which will entail higher social security expenditure by government," it said.



The report noted that the proportion of population in the age group of 0-14 years has declined from 43 per cent in 1961 to 23 per cent in 2011.



As per the 2011 census, Kerala's density of population is 860 persons per sq km.



Analysis of district-wise distribution of the state population for the last 40 years shows that northern Malappuram district continues to hold the largest share followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.



Wayanad continues to have the smallest share of the state population, followed by Idukki, Kasaragod and Pathanmthitta, the review added.



