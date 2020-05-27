Kerala To Open Liquor Outlets Tomorrow, Booking Through App

Liquor outlets in Kerala will be open for takeaways only between 10am to 5pm.

Liquor outlets in Kerala are set to open on Thursday. To avoid long queues and crowding, the state government has facilitated online booking through the app 'BevQ'. While no home delivery of liquor will be allowed, QR codes for collection through the app are being provided. Only 5 people are allowed to wait before an outlet at any point of time and only takeaways are allowed.

Under the system, once a person registers and selects a time slot for the closest liquor outlets as shown by the app, a confirmation is received in the form of QR code, token number, outlet details and time.

The app has been developed by a Kerala-based Start-Up Faircode Technologies Private Limited.

For those who do not have smart phones, an SMS facility has also been initiated to a designated number.

Apart from government-run liquor outlets, even bars and Wine and Beer parlours can sell liquor too, through this app, but only takeaways will be allowed.

The bookings can be done through the BevQ app between 6 am to 10 am. The outlets will be open for takeaways only between 10am to 5pm.

Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan today said that one person can book only once in four days.

"If you've booked for a day, you can then book only after four days. Those who have not received the QR codes, must not queue up outside liquor outlets".

Several states in India have seen massive crowding as liquor shops opened earlier this month.