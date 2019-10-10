Kerala Teen Set On Fire By Relative For Refusing Marriage Offer: Police

The accused set the girl on fire early this morning, police said. (Representational image)

A 17-year-old girl in Kerala died after she was set on fire allegedly by her relative for turning down his request to marry her, police said today. The accused also sustained burn injuries during the incident and died on the way to hospital, they added.

Midhun, who is in his late twenties, had expressed his interest to marry Devika. His request was, however, turned down by the family citing her age.

However, Midhun remained defiant and kept on preassurising the family, forcing them to approach the police. The issue was settled after Midhun assured police officials that he will no longer disturb the girl.

Early this morning, Midhun reached Devika's house to meet her but he was stopped by the girl's father. When Devika came out of the house hearing the commotion, he allegedly poured inflammable substance on her and set her on fire. Devika's father also sustained burn injuries while trying to save her.

Both Devika and Midhun were rushed to the Ernakulam Medical College, but were declared dead on arrival.

(Further details awaited)

