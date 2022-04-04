Newly-Wed Man Drowns In River In Kerala, Woman Saved: Police

The eco-tourism spot has witnessed many accidents earlier. (Representational)

A newly-wed man drowned and his wife injured after the two slipped and fell into a river in Kuttiady, near Kozhikode, on Monday, police said.

The police identified the man as Rejilal (27), a native of Paleri near here, and the wife as Kanika, who has been hospitalised, the police said.

According to the police, the couple and their relatives reached the area this morning, where the mishap took place.

Those around the spot rescued the woman but could not save Rejilal, who got swept away.

The police said they denied reports in a section of the media that the accident occurred when the couple, whose wedding was held on March 14, had come for completing a wedding-related video.

The eco-tourism spot has been popular in the district and has witnessed many accidents earlier.

Local sources said tourists often ignored signboards restricting visits to accident-prone areas.