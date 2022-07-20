Kerala High Court Orders Release Of Russian Ship Detained At Cochin Port

The ship was ordered to be detained by the high court on July 18 after an admiralty suit was filed.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of a Russian ship, detained at the Cochin port here two days ago, after it was told that the dispute between the parties has been settled.

The ship was ordered to be detained by the high court on July 18 after an admiralty suit was filed by an Estonian shore service company, Bunker Partner OU, seeking a decree for a sum of USD 23,503.14 with an interest at 0.1 per cent per day for the value of bunkers supplied by the Estonian company to the ship.

On Wednesday, Justice Sathish Ninan ordered release of the vessel after a memo was filed in court stating that "disputes have since been settled between the parties and that the suit may be dismissed as withdrawn".

"Permission granted. The Admiralty suit is dismissed as withdrawn. The interim order of arrest will stand consequently withdrawn. The vessel is hereby ordered to be released. The Cochin Port Trust shall be intimated accordingly," the court said.

While ordering detention of the vessel on Monday, the court had said the ship -- MV MAIA-1 -- needs to either deposit an amount of USD 23,503.14, which is equivalent to approximately Rs 18,68,499.63, due to the plaintiff or furnish a security for the said amount to the satisfaction of the court.

The Estonian company was directed to furnish a counter security for an amount of Rs 5,00,000 within a period of two weeks.

On Tuesday (July 19), the Russian embassy had taken up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and requested for an "explanation" of the circumstances of the incident.

The Russian embassy had, in response to media queries, also said that military cargo for the Indian armed forces was delivered on board that vessel.

